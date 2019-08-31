St. Stephen mother and toddler son found safe
A mother and her two-year-old son from St. Stephen have been found safe after they were reported missing Thursday, according to a news release from RCMP.
Cecilia Stephenson and Kendrick Porter were found safe on Friday
Cecilia Stephenson, 25, and her son, two-year-old Kendrick Porter, went missing on Maple Street in St. Stephen. RCMP say they were found safe Friday.
