Missing Miami boy found safe in Moncton

A child from Miami who was thought to have been abducted by his father has been located in Moncton.

The six-year-old was found safe, according to the RCMP. The information does not say when the child was located.

The child's father and grandmother, who were wanted by police in connection with the alleged abduction, were arrested Moncton and Saint-Paul, about 30 kilometres northwest of Moncton, respectively.

The child was reported missing in August and the case was being investigated by the FBI and Miami-Dade Police Department.

The child was last seen on surveillance footage dated Aug. 29 with his father at a Walgreens store in Houlton, Maine.