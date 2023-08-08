Search for 2 men, aged 75 and 82, continues after overturned boat recovered in northeastern N.B.

A search is underway in northeastern New Brunswick for two elderly men who went fishing in Brantville, near Tabusintac, Monday afternoon and never returned, say RCMP.

An overturned boat that matches the description of the one the two men were travelling in was recovered by emergency crews Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. near Portage Island, south of Neguac, Sgt. Patrick Dupont of the Neguac detachment said in a news release.

The Tracadie Fire Department, New Brunswick Coast Guard, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the Neguac RCMP continue to search for Aldéric Thibodeau, 75, and Léandre Thibodeau, 82, he said.

No information about if or how the men are related has been provided.

"Police and their families are concerned for their well-being," said Dupont.

Aldéric Thibodeau and Léandre Thibodeau were last seen going fishing at the wharf on Robertson Brook Road in Brantville on Monday. (Google Maps)

The two men were last seen on Monday, around 1 p.m., at the wharf on Robertson Brook Road in Brantville, according to the news release.

Aldéric Thibodeau is described as being about five feet five inches tall and weighing roughly 150 pounds, with green eyes and short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange ball cap, green rubber fishing boots and a grey jacket.

Léandre Thibodeau, who is bald, was last seen wearing a yellow rain jacket, with a white T-shirt underneath, and grey pants.

Anyone who has seen the men since Monday at 1 p.m., or has information that could help locate them, is asked to the Neguac RCMP at 506-776-3000.