Missing 75-year-old Waterside man failed to return from Bay of Fundy cottage

RCMP in Riverview are asking for the public's help locating a 75-year-old man who disappeared near the Bay of Fundy.

Gary Steeves was last seen at his home on Highway 915 in Waterside, about 10 kilometres east of Alma, RCMP said.

Steeves was reported missing the next day after not returning from an overnight stay at his family's cottage on Tingley Lake Road, near Cape Enrage Nature Preserve, about 10 kilometres south of Waterside.

Steeves is five feet six inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald. He has trouble walking because of a recent medical condition.

Alma Ground Search and Rescue, the RCMP's Police Dog Services and a helicopter from the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre have all been assisting in the search for Steeves.