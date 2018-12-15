RCMP searching for missing Moncton man

David O'Connell is described as being about five foot eight inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. (Codiac RCMP)

RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 40-year-old man from Moncton.

David O'Connell was last seen on Dec. 12 at around 4:15 p.m. near High Street. He was reported missing to the RCMP on the evening of Dec. 14.

Police said his family is concerned for his well-being.

O'Connell is described as being about 5-8 and weighing about 165 pounds. He has a shaved head, clean-shaven face, several tattoos and was last seen wearing camo-pattern pants, a camo-pattern long-sleeve button up shirt, and a tan-coloured jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone with information on O'Connell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.