RCMP ask for help finding missing Moncton man

A 33-year-old man from Moncton is missing, said Codiac Regional RCMP in a news release.

George Fury was reported missing to police on Sept. 10. He was last seen near Mapleton Road in Moncton around 3 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Fury has short, light brown and grey hair and blue eyes. He's five feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 506-857-2400.