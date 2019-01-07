New
Missing Moncton man located
Jean-Guy Joseph Chiasson was reported missing Saturday
A 53-year-old Moncton man who was reported missing over the weekend has been located safe and sound.
The Codiac RCMP issued a public appeal for information on Jean-Guy Joseph Chiasson's whereabouts on Sunday.
He was last seen near Lockwood Street in Moncton early Saturday morning and was reported missing later that day.
The RCMP is thanking members of the public for their help.