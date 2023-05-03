Desperate search underway in Miramichi for man with Alzheimer's missing for 4 days

Brian Ahern, 76, of Miramichi, pictured here with his daughter Patricia Doiron, is described as six feet tall and about 180 pounds. (Miramichi Police Force)

Searchers are scouring the woods in Miramichi for a New Brunswick man with Alzheimer's who has been missing for four days.

Brian Ahern, 76, was last seen on foot Saturday around 3 p.m. AT, following a social visit at a neighbour's home, according to his son, Cory Ahern.

"They said that they saw him cross the highway [126] and then enter the woods into the trail that he would have taken to go home," Ahern said.

The trail leads directly to the family homestead on Ahern Road, built by his great-grandparents in 1904, said Ahern.

It should have been a short walk, about five minutes, he said. But his father never made it home.

Struggling to keep hope

He suspects he might have missed the turn-off and kept going straight, deeper into the woods.

His family is extremely worried, he said.

"He hasn't eaten now in days, drank anything. He has medications he hasn't taken" for his blood pressure and some heart issues. In addition, he wasn't dressed for the weather, wearing only a sweatshirt, with no jacket.

Ahern hasn't lost hope, but fears it may be a recovery mission at this point rather than a rescue.

"As the days go on, I think there's just a lesser and less chance that we find him alive."

Plea for help

Ahern has issued a plea for people in the community to help in the search.

Although members of the Miramichi Police Force and the Miramichi Ground Search and Rescue searched the area on Sunday and Monday, Ahern said police told his mother they wouldn't be back again to search for her husband of 48 years — a father of three and grandfather of four — until Saturday.

Const. Robert Frontain, a spokesperson for the force, said he could not comment on that.

But he did confirm crews are "on standby" until Saturday, unless any new information or clues come to light before then.

"We checked the whole area" on Sunday and Monday, he said, noting forestry officers and members of the Department of Justice and Public Safety also participated in the search, along with an RCMP dog. In addition, a police drone was used on Monday, he said.

Brian Ahern (right) is pictured last Christmas with his wife of 48 years Doreen, eldest son Dwyane, son Cory and youngest daughter Patricia Doiron. Brian Ahern was diagnosed with Alzheimer's about two years ago. Although the disease has progressed, he still recognizes his family and can play cards, Cory Ahern said. (Submitted by Cory Ahern)

It's a large area, said Frontain. "We could be out there searching for days and days. You can go pretty much forever in the woods."

Asked what police have to say to the family, who is already worried they might be too late, Frontain replied, "Our thoughts are with them at this time.

"It's not an easy situation for … anyone."

Miramichi Search and Rescue officials could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Challenging conditions

Frontain pointed out they are all volunteers and said the search conditions were challenging. The woods are "swampy," with water "up to their waist in some areas," and there was heavy rain on Sunday.

Some officers who used their personal all-terrain vehicles to search got stuck and had to get towed out with winches, he added.

Ahern said the response from the community has been "amazing." He estimates 40 or 50 people showed up Tuesday and about double that Wednesday. Local churches are also praying.

"We're very, very grateful," said Ahern, fighting back tears.

"We just want to find my dad."

Cory Ahern said he's overwhelmed and grateful to all the people in the community who showed up Tuesday and Wednesday to search for his father, a retired plumber-pipefitter. (Submitted by Cory Ahern)

The family is also asking people in the Nelson, Nowlanville and Barnaby areas to check their properties, including their barns, sheds, campers and boats.

Ahern is described as being six feet tall and about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing glasses, green pants, a green Wind River sweatshirt, black and grey sneakers, and a camouflage baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen Ahern or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call Miramichi police.