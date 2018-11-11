Fredericton police search for missing man last seen 2 weeks ago

Fredericton police are asking for the public's help to find 32-year-old Mason Edmondson.

He is five feet eight inches and approximately 160 pounds, and was last seen almost two weeks ago.

He has short brown hair and brown eyes, and has a small tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information that could help find Edmondson is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or by e-mail at frederic.loiseau@fredericton.ca

You can also anonymously contact N.B. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by e-mail at crimenb.ca.