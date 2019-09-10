Police search for missing Fredericton man

The Fredericton Police Force is asking for the public's help locating a 30-year-old man from Fredericton.

Brent Franklin Hawthorne was last seen on July 11 at the Moncton Hospital.

He was reported missing on Monday.

Hawthorne is five feet 10 inches tall and 174 pounds and has brown eyes and shaved brown hair. Police said he also has a scar on his nose.

Anyone with information can contact Fredericton police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.