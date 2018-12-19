Missing 64-year-old man found safe, Saint John police say

A missing 64-year-old man has been found safe, according to Saint John police.

Police had issued an urgent appeal for public help at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The man had been missing for about nine hours and was said to be unfamiliar with the city.

He had last been seen at about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the eastern part of the city on Red Head Road, walking toward the city centre.

On Wednesday morning, police reported that the man had been located at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

"Thanks to the public for information, certainly helped move the case along," said Sgt. Jim Fleming, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force.