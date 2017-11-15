Saint John police asking for help to find missing man

The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 53-year-old man.

Stephane Giberson is described as white, about five feet 11 inches tall with a slight build. He has green eyes and walks with a noticeable stoop.

Giberson was last seen on Feb. 20.

Police are concerned for his health.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333.