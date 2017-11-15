Saint John police asking for help to find missing man
The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 53-year-old man.
He was last seen on Feb. 20
Stephane Giberson is described as white, about five feet 11 inches tall with a slight build. He has green eyes and walks with a noticeable stoop.
Giberson was last seen on Feb. 20.
Police are concerned for his health.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333.
