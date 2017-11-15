Skip to Main Content
Saint John police asking for help to find missing man

He was last seen on Feb. 20

Saint John police are asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing since Feb. 20. (CBC)

The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 53-year-old man. 

Stephane Giberson is described as white, about five feet 11 inches tall with a slight build. He has green eyes and walks with a noticeable stoop. 

Giberson was last seen on Feb. 20. 

Police are concerned for his health. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333. 

Stephane Giberson, 53, is described as being five feet 11 inches tall and walks with a stoop. (Submitted by Saint John Police Force)
