Missing 35-year-old Saint John man found dead in tent

Saint John Police say a 35-year-old man, who was previously reported missing in early November, was found dead in a tent in the wooded area behind the city's Lou Murphy Park.

In a release, police say they responded to a call at around 7:37 a.m. on Monday from someone who had been walking in the area when they found a dead person in a tent.

Police confirmed the man's identity to be Cody Bartlett who was last seen on Nov. 3.

Major crime, forensic services and the coroner's office are investigating the death and an autopsy has been scheduled.