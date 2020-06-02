Missing man's body found in Bathurst harbour

Bathurst police have found the body of a man who was reported missing on May 23.

The body of Michael Francisco, 31, was found in the Bathurst harbour near the Veterans Bridge on Monday afternoon.

Police were alerted at about 5:00 p.m. and received assistance from the Bathurst Fire department to recover the body.

Francisco was last seen leaving the Bathurst emergency shelter in the early morning hours of May 22.

He had previously lived in Tracadie-Sheila but police said they didn't believe Francisco had any contacts in Bathurst.

An autopsy will be performed today to determine the cause of death.