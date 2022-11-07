ATV of missing 77-year-old hunter found in marsh area

New Brunswick RCMP say they have found the all-terrain vehicle that missing 77-year-old hunter Kenneth William Snedden of McAdam is believed to have been driving the day of his disappearance.

The ATV was found on Saturday in a marsh area in Dumfries Parish, about 54 kilometres north of McAdam, the RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Specialized police services, including police dogs, searched the area but Snedden was not found.

The release said police are still trying to locate Snedden, and an RCMP helicopter was searching the area Monday.

Snedden has been missing since he set out the afternoon of Oct. 28 to go hunting. His truck was found during the initial search, but neither Snedden nor his ATV were found at the time. On Oct. 31, RCMP suspended the ground search.

McAdam RCMP are asking that anyone with information about Snedden's location contact police.

Snedden is described as being five foot nine inches and 175 pounds with short brown and grey hair and a moustache. He was last seen wearing an orange hunting vest and hat with a camo jacket, jeans and boots.