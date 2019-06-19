82-year-old man missing from special care home in Saint John

Saint John police are seeking the public's help in locating an 82-year-old man who went missing from a special care home on the city's lower west side on Tuesday.

François Maillet, 82, was last seen wearing all black clothing, a black cotton tuque, dark glasses and work boots. (Saint John Police Force)

François Maillet has medical and mental health issues, said Sgt. Jay Henderson of the Saint John Police Force's major crime unit.

Police are concerned about his well-being, he said.

Maillet was reported missing around 8:15 a.m.

He is believed to have last been seen early that morning trying to rent a room in the Crown Street-City Road area, Henderson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are asking the public to contact the police if you had dealt with this individual recently or if you might have seen this individual in your recent travels," he said.

Property owners are also urged to check their properties and surrounding areas.

Maillet is described as being five feet eight inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information about Maillet is asked to call police at 648-3333.