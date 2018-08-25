Missing Fredericton woman found weeks after disappearing

The Fredericton Police Force have located a transient woman who's been missing since Jan. 29.

The woman was found one day after police asked for the public's assistance in locating her. She has no fixed address, and police spokesperson Alycia Bartlett previously said traditional investigative methods did not help in finding her.

On Thursday Bartlett said the woman was located safe and outside the force's jurisdiction.

She said she will not release any more information.