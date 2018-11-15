Police search for missing high school exchange students

RCMP are looking for two teenage exchange students reported missing after boarding a bus headed to Montreal.

Ngan Ngoc Nguyen, 17, and her cousin Diuthuthi Nguyen, also 17, were last seen in Moncton the morning of Nov. 9 at the Maritime Bus depot, Codiac RCMP said Thursday.

Two days later, the two high school students from Vietnam were reported missing by the families they were staying with in New Brunswick, a police news release said.

Ngan Ngoc Nguyen, 17, was reported missing on Nov. 12. (RCMP)

The teens may have been heading to the Toronto area, the release said.

Police said they have followed up on a number of leads but have been unsuccessful.

Ngan Nguyen is five feet two inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has dark brown eyes and long, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a cream-coloured, waist-length winter jacket, black pants, and white sneakers with a decal on the sides.

Diuthuthi Nguyen, 17, and her cousin were staying with New Brunswick families, who reported them missing. (RCMP)

Diuthuthi Nguyen is five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She has dark brown eyes and long, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a black and red winter jacket.

Anyone with information about the teens or who may have seen or heard from them since Nov. 9 is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.