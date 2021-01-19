Missing Grand Manan man found dead in Nova Scotia

The body of a 41-year-old Grand Manan man reported missing earlier this month has been found in Nova Scotia, West District RCMP say.

The body was discovered on Jan. 15 on the shore near Central Grove, about 55 kilometres north of Digby.

The man was last seen Jan. 7 on Red Point Road on Grand Manan. The RCMP searched for him, but the search was scaled back Jan. 12.

In a statement at the time, Sgt. Christopher Henderson said "information gathered has led us to believe there is a strong likelihood that he could be in the water."

RCMP said an autopsy was completed Monday and criminality was not a factor in the death.