RCMP scour Chaleur Bay for missing man after pickup truck found submerged

An aerial search is expected to be conducted in Dalhousie for a missing 63-year-old man from Gloucester Junction, whose pickup truck was found submerged in Chaleur Bay on Saturday, say RCMP.

RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate Rolland Roy, who's described as being about six feet tall and 185 pounds. (RCMP)

The RCMP's underwater recovery team already conducted an underwater search but did not find Rolland Roy, the owner and presumed driver of the truck, Sgt. François Côté said in a news release on Monday.

Members of the Campbellton detachment were called to the boat launch at the Inch Arran Park Campground at 10:20 a.m. Saturday after someone noticed the truck in the water.

Police have determined Roy would have arrived in the Dalhousie area sometime before 1 a.m., according to the news release.

He was last seen on Friday at about 5:45 p.m. in Campbellton, said Côté.

The RCMP's helicopter is expected to search the bay and shoreline, he said.

Roy is described as being about six feet tall and about 185 pounds. He has short grey hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen Roy since early Saturday morning is asked to contact the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000.