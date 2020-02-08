Sunny Corner RCMP are asking the public to help find two girls who have been missing since Thursday and are believed to be together.

Ocean Paul, 14, from Metepenagiag First Nation, and Khrissa Ward, 12, from Eel Ground First Nation, were last seen on Mountain Side Road in Metepenagiag First Nation, around 2 p.m., Cpl. Jason Leblanc said in a news release on Friday.

The girls were reported missing later that same day and the RCMP have followed up on several leads to try and locate the girls, but have so far been unsuccessful, said Leblanc.

"Police and their families are concerned for their well-being," he said.

Ocean is described as approximately five feet eight inches tall, and approximately 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark red shoulder-length hair.

Khrissa is described as five feet six inches tall and approximately 140 pounds. She has brown eyes, long dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt with grey gym pants.

Sunny Corner RCMP are asking anyone with information about the girls' location to call 506-836-6000.