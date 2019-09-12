Missing 14-year-old Moncton girl found safe
A 14-year-old girl from Moncton who was reported missing Wednesday night has been found safe, say RCMP.
Police issued a release Thursday afternoon asking for the public's help in locating the girl, who was last seen near Vail Street at around 8 p.m.
But a short time later, Staff Sgt. Constance Roussel issued another release saying the girl had been found.