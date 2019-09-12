Skip to Main Content
Missing 14-year-old Moncton girl found safe
A 14-year-old girl from Moncton who was reported missing Wednesday night has been found safe, say RCMP.

Girl reported missing Wednesday night found Thursday, said RCMP

RCMP thanked the public for its assistance. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police issued a release Thursday afternoon asking for the public's help in locating the girl, who was last seen near Vail Street at around 8 p.m.

But a short time later, Staff Sgt. Constance Roussel issued another release saying the girl had been found. 

