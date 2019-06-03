14-year-old Moncton girl missing for nearly a month

Codiac Regional RCMP continue to seek the public's help in locating a 14-year-old Moncton girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

Serenity Messervey was last seen on May 8 near Reade Street around 2.30 p.m. She was reported missing that evening.

"Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful," Const. David Kenny said in a statement on Monday.

Serenity is described as standing 5-6 and weighing about 110 pounds with long brown hair and green eyes.

She was last ween wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white checkered pattern on the arms and black sweatpants with a white checkered pattern on the legs.

Anyone with information about Serenity's whereabouts, or who may have seen her since May 8, is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.