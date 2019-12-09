Fredericton police search for missing man

The Fredericton Police Force is seeking the public's help in locating a man who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Terrance Webb, 64, was last seen around 1 p.m. in the city's west end, force spokesperson Alycia Bartlett said in a news release Monday.

"Police and family are concerned for his whereabouts," the statement said.

Webb is described as being six feet one inch tall, 180 pounds with grey hair and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and baseball hat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.