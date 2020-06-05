Missing 16-year-old Moncton teen found
The teen was reported missing Aug. 1 but was located safe and sound, RCMP said in a news release.
A missing 16-year-old boy from Moncton has been found safe and sound, RCMP said in a news release.
The teen was reported missing Aug. 1.
In its news release RCMP thanked the public for their help.
