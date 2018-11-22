Missing exchange students found safe in Toronto

The two cousins from Vietnam reported missing last week were found safe and sound in Toronto on Wednesday evening, confirming a school head's suspicion.

The host families of the two 17-year-olds, Ngan Ngoc Nguyen and Diu Thu Thi Nguyen, reported them missing on Nov. 12, a few days after they boarded a bus from Moncton to Montreal.

RCMP spokesperson Jullie Rogers-Marsh said the two went to a Toronto police station to confirm their whereabouts after getting in touch with their host families.

"I believe that they have called their host family in New Brunswick and they are told to go to the police station because they had been reported missing," she said.

The cousins first came to New Brunswick last summer through McKenzie College's English and Adventure summer camp.

Dale Ritchie, president of McKenzie College, said earlier this week that he believed the teens were safe with relatives in Toronto. He said they didn't leave a message for their host families before leaving Moncton.

The two cousins started studying at Moncton High School in the fall.

Rogers-Marsh said the case has now been concluded.