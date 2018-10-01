RCMP locate missing elderly couple

Southeast District RCMP say an elderly couple reported missing has been found.

Lillian Coneen, 83, and her husband Edward Coneen, 80, of Manhurst, near Petitcodiac, had been last seen on Sept. 30, around noon, Sgt. Pat Tardif of the Riverview detachment said in a statement on Monday.

A few hours later, RCMP issued another release stating they were located safe and sound.