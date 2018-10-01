Skip to Main Content
RCMP locate missing elderly couple
Updated

Southeast District RCMP say a missing elderly couple from southern New Brunswick has been found.

Lillian and Edward Coneen, who are both in their 80s, were last seen around noon Sunday

RCMP say the missing elderly couple was found Monday. (CBC News)

Southeast District RCMP say an elderly couple reported missing has been found.

Lillian Coneen, 83, and her husband Edward Coneen, 80, of Manhurst, near Petitcodiac, had been last seen on Sept. 30, around noon, Sgt. Pat Tardif of the Riverview detachment said in a statement on Monday.

A few hours later, RCMP issued another release stating they were located safe and sound.

