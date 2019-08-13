Missing 19-year-old Fredericton man identified as homicide victim

A man found dead in a wooded area in Noonan has been identified as 19-year-old Corey Daniel Sisson of Fredericton, police said Tuesday.

The RCMP's major crime unit is investigating the death as a homicide.

Sisson was first reported missing to Fredericton police on July 30. He was last seen July 29 on the city's north side.

On Monday, RCMP said remains were discovered in Noonan, about 14 kilometres east of Fredericton, and the person died by homicide.

The remains were found Saturday in a wooded area off Route 10. An autopsy was conducted.

RCMP said the death is considered an isolated incident, and there is no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information on Sisson's death is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.