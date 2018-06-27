CBC News ·

The body of missing canoeist Devon Breau of Musquash has been found.

RCMP divers found Breau's body at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the East Branch Reservoir on the outskirts of Saint John.

The 18-year-old Breau was reported missing Sunday night after his canoe was found overturned in the reservoir.

RCMP recovered the body not far from where Breau's overturned canoe was found three days earlier.

The body is being taken to hospital where an autopsy will be done.

The autopsy report will only be released to family and friends.

There were 12 groups involved in the search for Breau, including Ambulance New Brunswick, the Musquash Fire Department, the Department of Energy and Resource Development, RCMP, ground search and rescue volunteers from Charlotte County, York Sunbury, River Valley, Carleton, and Greater Fundy.