New Brunswick RCMP search for missing Burtts Corner teen

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl in Burtts Corner.

Keyonna Burtt was last seen on Friday around 4 p.m. AT on Tripp Settlement Road near the Bailey Bridge in Keswick, just west of Fredericton.

RCMP said they have unsuccessfully followed up on several leads and they are concerned for her well being.

Burtt is five feet tall, 100 pounds, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black sneakers.