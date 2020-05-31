Skip to Main Content
RCMP report missing teen found
New Brunswick

RCMP report missing teen found

Southeast District RCMP say a missing Sussex area teen has been found

Public thanked for providing help

CBC News ·

Southeast District RCMP say a missing Sussex area teen has been found

The 17-year-old was located Sunday

RCMP say he was found safe and thanked the public for their help.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.