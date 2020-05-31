RCMP ask for help to find missing teen
A 17-year-old boy from Mount Middleton, N.B., near Sussex, has been missing since Tuesday, say Southeast District RCMP.
17-year-old has been missing since May 26
Alexander Joseph McManus was last seen on Mount Middleton Road around 2 p.m. on May 26.
He was reported missing two days later.
Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.
McManus is five-foot-five with long, curly brown hair and brown eyes. He usually wears a ball hat and grey sneakers and may be riding a black and orange bicycle with "hardrock" written on it, according to an RCMP news release issued Friday.
Anyone with information can contact Sussex RCMP at 506-433-7700.
