Police ask for help locating missing boy

RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy from Moore's Mills. N.B., near St. Stephen.

Jaden Densmore was last seen just after midnight on Sept. 1 at his home on Route 750 in Moore's Mills. Family members are concerned for his well-being.

May be driving white car

He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt and carrying a grey backpack. Police believe he may be driving a white 2015 Honda Civic with the N.B. licence plate JIW 811, which was last seen in the Moncton area on Sept. 1.

Jaden is described as five-foot-four and weighing approximately 124 lbs., with dark brown hair that he sometimes dyes black.

Police have followed up on several leads but have been unsuccessful in locating him. Anyone with information about Jaden's whereabouts is asked to call the St. Stephen RCMP Detachment at 506-466-7030.