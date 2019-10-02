A teenager who was reported missing in Moncton on Sept. 26 has been found safe, the Codiac Regional RCMP say.

The 15-year-old boy was last seen on Sept. 26 around 7 p.m. near Snow Avenue.

RCMP issued a release on Sept. 28 asking for the public's assistance in locating the boy.

Police said he was located safe on Oct. 1.

The RCMP thanked the public for their help in finding the boy.