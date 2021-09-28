Police find body of boater who fell into St. John River

The body of a 70-year-old man from Quispamsis who went missing last Thursday has been found, say the RCMP.

Wayne MacKenney went missing after falling off a pontoon boat into the St. John River at Long Reach at around 7 p.m.

In a news release Tuesday, the RCMP did not name MacKenney, but said the 70-year-old who was reported missing last Thursday has been found dead.

"Criminality is not believed to be a factor," said the RCMP, in the release. "An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death."

RCMP did not say where the man's body was found.

MacKenney was believed to have been boating with friends on Thursday when he fell overboard, RCMP said.

His friends tried to get MacKenney back to the boat but were unsuccessful.

Crews from the Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Coast Guard were also called in to search for MacKenney.