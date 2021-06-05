Community gathering to support family of missing Bathurst teen

A walk in support of the family of a missing Bathurst teen will be held Saturday afternoon in the city.

Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen on May 11 getting into a grey pickup truck.

Police continue to investigate her disappearance. The search included several days at a quarry site.

"We want Madison to come home," said Jeannie Ferron, one of the organizers of the march.

"It's a very sad situation. Very, very sad."

Ferron said she's expecting a big turnout.

One item expected to be in abundance will be purple ribbons, representing the search for Roy-Boudreau.

"It's Madison's favourite colour," said Ferron. "She loves the colour purple"

Ferron said organizers have received donations of money from outside the province to help the search effort.

The march will start at Coronation Park at 1 p.m.