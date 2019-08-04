RCMP seek help in locating missing Moncton man

Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 37-year-old Moncton man.

Brodie Haskell was last seen on Colburne Street in Moncton around 7 p.m. on July 31 and reported missing to police later that same evening.

He is described as six feet tall, 160 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and red shorts.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP.