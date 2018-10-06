Skip to Main Content
Codiac RCMP looking for missing man
Jonathan Purdy, 26, was last seen Oct. 2. Police say they are concerned for his well-being.

Purdy was last seen on Oct. 2 around 2 p.m. The police say they are concerned for his well-being. 

He is six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes, according to a press release.

Anyone with information about Purdy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac detachment.

