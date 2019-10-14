RCMP seek missing 19-year-old woman last seen in Moncton

The RCMP is asking the public to help find a 19-year-old woman originally from Fredericton, but who was recently living in Moncton.

Police say Kimberly Crouse Backfat was last seen near the 500 block of Main Street in Moncton around 8 a.m., on Oct. 8. She was reported missing on Oct. 11.

An RCMP release states that police "are concerned for her well-being."

Backfat is five-foot-eight and weighs 154 pounds, according to police.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The release states that anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.