RCMP ask for help to find missing 15-year-old

A 15-year-old girl from Willow Grove, N.B. is missing, according to a news release from the Southeast District RCMP.

Brooke Alicia Tobias was last seen on Monday around 2:30 p.m. at Simonds High School in Saint John.

She's described as five feet and nine inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Tobias has hazel eyes and shoulder length brown hair.

Police have followed up on several leads to find her, but have been unsuccessful. Police and her family are concerned for her well-being, the news release says.

Willow Grove is a community northeast of Saint John, just outside city limits.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Hampton RCMP at 506-832-5566.