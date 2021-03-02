Skip to Main Content
88-year-old Miscou Island man dies in car crash

RCMP believe the man was backing out of a residential driveway onto Route 113 when his car was struck by a pickup truck.

No one else was injured in the crash on Route 113

An 88-year-old man died after a car and truck collided on Miscou Island on Monday.

RCMP and the Miscou Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at about 9:40 a.m. 

The man driving the car was transported to the hospital, where he died. The pickup truck driver and passenger were not hurt, RCMP said Tuesday.

An investigation is continuing.

