88-year-old Miscou Island man dies in car crash

An 88-year-old man died after a car and truck collided on Miscou Island on Monday.

RCMP believe the man was backing out of a residential driveway onto Route 113 when his car was struck by a pickup truck.

RCMP and the Miscou Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at about 9:40 a.m.

The man driving the car was transported to the hospital, where he died. The pickup truck driver and passenger were not hurt, RCMP said Tuesday.

An investigation is continuing.