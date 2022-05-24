Miramichi youth dies of injuries suffered in ATV crash

A 13-year-old youth who suffered injuries in an ATV accident over the weekend has died, according to the Miramichi Police Force.

The name of the victim has not been released to the public, and the accident is still under investigation.

The incident took place Friday at around 7:30 p.m. on trails north of Kierstead Drive in the city.

A single ATV was involved, and two youths were injured.

One was treated locally and released, and the other was airlifted to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, where he later succumbed to his injuries.