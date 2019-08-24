21-hectare wildfire outside Miramichi brought under control

A 21-hectare wildfire that has been burning outside Miramichi since Thursday evening has been brought under control.

Matthew Ruff, co-ordinator with the provincial forest fire management branch, said crews have contained the fire and are now aiming at spots where there is smoke. No open flames are visible, he said.

"We have a bulldozer fire break around the full perimeter of the fire," Ruff said.

"We also have a hose line around the full perimeter and the fire behaviour is nowhere near as bad as it what it was yesterday," Ruff said.

Cooler temperatures and less wind today mean weather conditions are favourable to keeping the fire under control.

The fire remains under investigation.