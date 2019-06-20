Miramichi tenants forced to leave apartment deemed unsafe
Twenty tenants spent the night in a temporary shelter set up by the Red Cross
About 60 Miramichi residents were left homeless Wednesday afternoon because the building they were living in was deemed unsafe by the Fire Marshall's Office.
The three-storey building at 15 Cole Cres. contains 19 apartments and 23 hostel-style rooms.
Tenants were told the building was not up to code around 11 a.m. Wednesday, and that they would have to leave by 3 p.m.
Fire investigators acting on a complaint found exposed electrical wires, which increases the risk of a fire spreading rapidly, according to a news release from the Red Cross.
About 40 tenants have arranged to stay with family or friends. Twenty spent Wednesday night in a temporary shelter set up by the Red Cross at the Golden Hawk Gym on Pollard Boulevard.
Residents haven't been given a date for when they can return home, although the landlord hopes to complete the renovations required within a few weeks, says a news release from the Red Cross.
