New Miramichi theatre festival to honour late director

A new theatre festival is Miramichi is hoping to share the importance of theatre and community, while honouring the late teacher and director Lloyd Cameron.

Two young actors who worked with Cameron, Naomi McGowan and Samuel Crowell, started the Miramichi River Community Theatre Festival.

He was always there to give us our directions on stage, but also someone to give us those life lessons we needed. - Naomi McGowan

"He very much believed in every person he touched. He believed in our community," said 20-year-old McGowan, a student at St. Thomas University.

"He encouraged all of us to follow our dreams, and to pursue what we wanted, because through hard work and dedication we could achieve it."

The idea for the festival came after Cameron died in October of 2017 at the age of 67. McGowan said that without Cameron, the theatre community in Miramichi wouldn't be the same.

Samuel Crowell and Naomi McGowan decided to create the theatre festival in honour of Lloyd Cameron. (Submitted by Samuel Crowell)

"He really gave us young artists the stepping stone we needed to create things like the MRC theatre festival," said McGowan.

Crowell said Cameron really wanted to bring people together through the power of theatre.

"Lloyd was so about bringing people together of any age group, and making them feel welcome," said Crowell, who describes himself as a confident gay man.

"He was a very caring, judgmental free person."

Know as 'Mr. C'

Cameron's nickname was Mr. C, which is part of the reason Crowell and McGowan decided to call it the MRC theatre festival.

Lloyd Cameron taught for 33 years before retiring from James M. Hill High School in Miramichi. After he retired he created a community theatre company called Double L Productions.

That's how McGowan and Cameron met the influential director.

Lloyd Cameron was known as Mr. C. (Submitted by Samuel Crowell)

"He was always there to give us our directions on stage, but also someone to give us those life lessons we needed. If we needed a hug if needed a piece of advice, he was always there," said McGowan.

"I remember we did a show together and I got sick the night just right before the show, and he came up to me every night with a spoon full of honey, and said 'take this, take this', pat on the back, 'you got this beautiful,' and send me right back on stage."

Crowell said that as he organized this festival, a lot of the things Cameron taught him came in handy, including not to sweat the small stuff, and to be kind to others while directing.

"Without his advice I would be able to do this festival," said Crowell.

Naomi McGowan, left, wrote three productions for the theatre festival. (Submitted by Samuel Crowell)

The five-day festival will feature 10 full productions, staged readings, and free theatre-based workshops held by prominent theatre artists from around the province.

'Super supportive' community

All the productions will be originals from New Brunswick writers. The workshops will include Broadway dance, comedy, improvisation, writing, and acting.

"It's come together really well because our community is super supportive," said McGowan.

"Every single person we've approached about it has loved the idea and wanted to help in any way they could."

The festival starts on August 13th and runs until August 17th in Miramichi. The pair would like this festival to become an annual event that grows over the years.