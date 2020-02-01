Skip to Main Content
Police seek Miramichi teenager missing since Thursday
New Brunswick·New

Police seek Miramichi teenager missing since Thursday

The Miramichi Police Force is asking for the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Sam Osborne. 

Osborne was last seen on Thursday evening getting into black pickup truck

CBC News ·
Sam Osborne, 14, has been missing since Thursday. (Contributed/Miramichi Police Force)

The Miramichi Police Force is asking for the public's help to locate 14-year-old Sam Osborne. 

Police say Osborne was last seen on Thursday evening. He was leaving his residence in a black pickup truck. 

Osborne is five-foot-eight and weighs 150 pounds. He has reddish-blond hair.

Police say if anyone has any information they can contact the Miramichi Police Force at 623-2124 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|