Police seek Miramichi teenager missing since Thursday

The Miramichi Police Force is asking for the public's help to locate 14-year-old Sam Osborne.

Police say Osborne was last seen on Thursday evening. He was leaving his residence in a black pickup truck.

Osborne is five-foot-eight and weighs 150 pounds. He has reddish-blond hair.

Police say if anyone has any information they can contact the Miramichi Police Force at 623-2124 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.