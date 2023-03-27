Low sensory, high impact: kids with autism learn how to stay safe in the water

At the side of the pool, Stacey Ann Simon watches her son splash in the water and gradually become comfortable with his surroundings. Her 5-year-old with autism is learning how to swim at a personalized lesson that adapts to how he learns best.

It's only his first session, but Simon said she sees her son already making progress, socializing and learning valuable skills.

"I want him to learn water safety just in case he's ever by a pool. I love fishing. If I want to take him, I'd rather he know how to swim," she said.

The adapted lesson is part of Autism Swim Miramichi, a program that teaches water-safety skills to children with autism, while accommodating their sensory and learning needs. It aims to prevent accidental drowning and help build social inclusion for the kids.

A program in Miramichi, N.B., aims to build confidence and prevent drownings through personalized lessons.

The organization has been running in Miramichi for two years and launched a program for children of First Nations in early March with funding from Jordan's Principle , a federal program "that helps First Nations children living in Canada access the products, services and supports they need," according to the Indigenous Services Canada website.

It's one of the first certified swim programs in Canada that is specifically designed for children with autism.

Teaching children 'where they're at'

Cindi Green, the program's co-ordinator and founder, received her certification through Autism Swim in Australia. She said she saw a need to create lessons that would approach teaching in a way that helps children with autism learn.

"There's light reflecting off of the waves, there's a loud noise in there, when people talk it's very echoey. So we designed a program that would lessen those sensory impacts and designed a program to teach children where they're at," Green said.

Cindi Green started the program after seeing a need for swimming lessons adapted for how children with autism learn. She got certified through an organization in Australia. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

All of the lessons are taught one-on-one with certified lifeguards who have training in working with children who have autism. They use timers so a child has a predictable schedule, and toys are kept to a minimum to reduce colours around the pool deck.

Lalla Mcfarlane, a Grade 12 student, became an instructor after becoming a lifeguard.

"It's really cool because every kid is so different. You learn so much about every different kid, and the bonds you make with them are so incredibly awesome," she said.

Mcfarlane said she enjoys teaching one-on-one along with the challenge of staying flexible.

"Sometimes you have to twist your lesson just to make sure that they're going to be comfortable and they'll be able to complete it," she said.

Focus on water safety

Traditional swimming lessons, such as those offered through the Lifesaving Society, are often geared toward teaching people to become better swimmers and eventually to become lifeguards. However, at these swim classes, the focus is on water safety.

Children with autism tend to be attracted to water, but are at greater risk of accidental drowning compared to their peers. Those incidents made up 90 per cent of total deaths reported in children 14 or younger with autism spectrum disorder from 2009 to 2011, according to the National Autism Association in the United States.

Green said youth in the program are taught basic skills, including always swimming with someone else and waiting for permission before entering the water.

"We know that children with autism in general, they need rules to live by. And they are very concrete thinkers. So maybe we can help prevent actual drownings from a child who wanders to the water."