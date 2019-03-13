Miramichi surgeon suspended for 'improper relationship' with former patient

A surgeon in Miramichi has been suspended for one year for having an "improper relationship" with a former patient, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick announced on Tuesday.

Dr. Alexandre Lubin, 58, pleaded guilty to professional misconduct following a complaint by the woman earlier this year, College registrar Dr. Ed Schollenberg told CBC News.

The patient alleged there was "sexual contact" on two occasions, Schollenberg added.

Lubin "doesn't expressly admit to the fact that there was sexual contact," but does admit the relationship "became improper," said the registrar.

Lubin's suspension took effect on Friday Nov. 29 after the provincial regulatory body met to discuss the appropriate sanction.

It followed news of disciplinary action against another New Brunswick doctor for making "sexually motivated" online comments to a police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Hafeez Awan, 44, a family doctor in Saint John, has been suspended from practising in the province for nine months after a medical tribunal in the U.K. found him guilty Nov. 15 of misconduct and suspended him for nine months. The communications occurred in January 2016, when Awan worked in Leeds and Wakefield.

Lubin no longer practising

Lubin, who graduated from medical school in Puebla, Mexico in 1989, has been a general surgeon in Miramichi since 2005.

The complainant went to see him for a consultation "for some period of time," said Schollenberg.

She alleged Lubin subsequently asked her to terminate the doctor-patient relationship "so they could pursue some other kind of relationship more personally," he said.

The college did a preliminary investigation and forwarded the complaint to Lubin in May, said Schollenberg.

Dr. Ed Schollenberg, registrar of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick, said the parties reached an agreement on the appropriate sanction after 'considerable to and fro.'

Lubin has not returned to his practice since then "for a variety of reasons," Schollenberg said without elaborating.

Asked why it took until Friday for the college to impose the sanction, Schollenberg said the parties were trying to reach an agreement — "as opposed to going into a full-blown hearing and submitting the complainant to a public hearing."

In the interim, Lubin took a professional "boundary course" of his own volition, the College official added. The course is often part of an imposed sanction for doctors, "just to make sure they understand what's acceptable and what isn't" when it comes to patients.

Lubin had no previous disciplinary action against him, said Schollenberg.

The regulatory bodies in some other provinces have harsher penalties for similar offences while others are less severe.

"There's been a trend in some provinces that are particularly troubled by this supposed behaviour that they have ratcheted up their penalties quite a bit," said Schollenberg, who added: "we haven't seen that kind of a need for that yet."