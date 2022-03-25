An N.B. river, a banjo player and book that launched environmental movement

An old New Brunswick cut is getting a new life on an album released this week by Winnipeg banjo player Allison de Groot.

De Groot said she was listening through Smithsonian archive material when she stumbled across a folk song about the Miramichi River that captured her ear and her imagination.

It was an a cappella version of The Banks of the Miramichi, sung by Marie Hare.

De Groot said the Strathadam singer's "incredible delivery" and "rhythmic" phrasing kind of hit her "in the stomach."

"It blew me away," she said.

It's now the first track on her new album with North Carolina fiddler Tatiana Hargreaves, called "Hurricane Clarice."

De Groot said she was also drawn to the song because of her interpretation of the lyrics.

(Submitted by Mike Bravener)

Here is how they appear in a booklet of liner-type notes from Hare's recording.

… All through nature's splendor/There's none that I can see/Like the rolling tide that flows 'longside/The banks of the Merramushee.

Its little trout and salmon/Are playing night and day/The feathered throng assemble/their beauty to display/And sportsmen there do gather/And all delight to see/Where the rolling tide it flows 'longside/The banks of the Merramushee.

If I had gold and silver/brought from some foreign place/And royal robes put on me/And a crown set o'er my face/I would yield it all with pleasure/For sooner would I be/Where the rolling tide it flows 'longside/The banks of the Merramushee.

When de Groot and Hargreaves were recording their album in June 2021, the Pacific northwest was experiencing an "apocalyptic-feeling" heat wave, de Groot recounted, and protests were taking place against the cutting of old growth trees in the Fairy Creek area of southern Vancouver Island.

"It felt really relevant in that moment," she said.

To her, the lyrics of the hundred-year-old song foreshadowed "trading the natural world for economic gain."

It's possible the song resonated with Marie Hare for similar reasons.

Hare recorded the song in 1962, the same year that Rachel Carson released her book Silent Spring, considered by many to have launched the environmental protection movement.

The New Brunswick Conservation Council's Lois Corbett with Rachel Carson's groundbreaking environmental book, Silent Spring. (Submitted by John MacNeill)

"It really is seen by a lot of historians and activists and scientists as a linchpin for environmental consciousness in North America," said Lois Corbett, executive director of the Conservation Council of New Brunswick.

Carson wrote about the growing, widespread and largely unregulated and unmonitored use of chemicals in forestry and agriculture, said Corbett.

One of the chapters in Silent Spring, titled "Rivers of Death," made a case study of the Miramichi.

Starting in the 1950s, a lot of DDT had been sprayed in the Miramichi area, and elsewhere in New Brunswick and Canada, to combat spruce budworm infestations.

Salmon were washing up on the banks of the Miramichi, said Corbett, and there was also a significant impact on bald eagles.

The debate about what was causing it lasted a decade or more.

"Some folks said it was problems at the hatcheries. Others said, No, it's DDT."

The debate and Carson's book helped raise "the consciousness level," Corbett said, and led to the formation of environmental groups, including the Conservation Council in 1969.

"Eventually, the science came in," she said, and DDT was banned in 1972, but even then, there were still "lots of people" in favour of spraying.

These days budworm spraying is done much differently, noted Corbett, using a biological agent called BT.

But there are still traces of DDT in some New Brunswick lakes, she said, citing research published in 2019.

"To this day," said Corbett, Carson's 60-year-old book, "serves as warning … about what's wrong with using too many chemicals, willy-nilly all over the world."

De Groot feels there are many lessons to be learned from old folk songs.

"It's not a stationary tradition," she said.

"We can really look to the past and make these threads that string to the future."

New Brunswick singer-songwriter Mike Bravener said he's thrilled that other artists are breathing new life into New Brunswick folk songs, but he isn't sure foretelling the environmental perils of economic exploitation is quite what the original author had in mind.

"It's a tourism song," he said.

"I think it was written purely about the beauty and wonder of the Miramichi river."

Mike Bravener, seen here performing at King's Landing, says while the song can be interpreted as an environmental song, Marie Hare recorded it as a pitch to tourists to visit the area. (Submitted by Mike Bravener)

Bravener also recorded a version of "The Banks of the Miramichi," a couple of years ago for an album of New Brunswick folk songs called "Depends Upon The Pay," a second volume of which is due out in June.

Patrick Hurley of Trout Brook is believed to have penned the lyrics in the late 1800s or early 1900s.

At the time, said Bravener, the lumber industry had changed a great deal, and people were starting to rely more on hunting and fishing.

"The guiding trade was huge," he said.

Even when Hare recorded it in the '60s, the notes say it was produced by the New Brunswick Travel Bureau.

The booklet produced by the NB Travel Bureau of Marie Hare's songs about the Miramichi. (Submitted by Mike Bravener)

Bravener said he appreciates that de Groot and Hargreaves' version is close to the song's original feel. But in his own version, he changed it to a major key to give it a happier sound.

"When you walk the Miramichi, hang out with the people of the Miramichi, know some of the history of the Miramichi, it influences the way you look at this song.

"Miramichi people are optimistic, love to have fun, work hard and value what they have — not necessarily what they hope to get."