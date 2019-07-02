Shelter set up for tenants from a Miramichi apartment building to close next week

A temporary shelter set up to house displaced tenants from a Miramichi apartment deemed to be unsafe by the fire marshal will close on Monday, even though some residents have yet to find housing.

Residents were given notice on Tuesday from the Red Cross that funding from the Department of Social Development will soon be cut off and the shelter will close.

The letter also said that the Red Cross will continue to assist residents until that time.

In an email to CBC News, Abigail McCarthy, a spokesperson for the department, said case managers are working with income assistance clients. However, with limited public housing available, the department is encouraging residents to seek housing on the private market.

But Steve MacDonald, who has been living at the shelter since he was forced out of the building, said finding another apartment isn't an option for many tenants.

"I can't afford to pay first and last month's rent again," said MacDonald, adding he's on a fixed income because of medical issues.

"I just paid it like two days before this happened."

MacDonald said he'll probably have to go to another shelter and that he's been unable to see his son since he doesn't have any housing.

Stressful living

MacDonald says accommodations at the shelter are fairly sparse. It consists of about 15 cots on a gym floor with no privacy.

He said some people come and go, opting to stay in a tent at the apartment site in good weather, but returning when it rains.

On June 19, tenants of 15 Cole Cres. were told by the fire department that the three-storey apartment building was not up to code. (Steve MacDonald/Facebook)

On average, there are between 15 and 20 people staying at the shelter.

MacDonald said the lack of privacy is causing a lot of stress.

"It's been since the 19th, I guess, when we were kicked out [since anyone's] had a moment of privacy," said MacDonald.

It's been two weeks since a fire marshall deemed the building on Cole Crescent unsafe. People have been staying with relatives or friends, or on cots at a temporary shelter at a local high school. But as of July 8, resident Steve MacDonald said that's no longer an option. 6:58

"You can't go for a walk, really, because you're still going to be going by people … there's been a lot of arguments, a lot of confrontations."

Brian Grosseth, who owns the apartments, said on June 24 that his goal was to get the residents back into the building as soon as possible.

CBC News attempted to contact Grosseth for an update Tuesday, but could not reach him.

MacDonald said he feels like tenants are being abandoned and being pushed off.

"From my understanding we're on our own," said MacDonald.

"I mean, the letter stated that we needed to find other accommodations, whether it be relatives or whatever."

